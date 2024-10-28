Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say

Middle East News
2024-10-28 | 12:51
Netanyahu waits for US elections&#39; outcomes before making concessions, reports say
Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say

Citing officials, the New York Times reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains capable of making concessions but is holding off pending the outcome of the U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12, quoting informed sources, said the U.S. is pushing strongly to secure a Gaza agreement before the elections.
 

