Israeli army reports drone infiltration into Israeli airspace, crashes near Ashkelon
Middle East News
2024-10-29 | 01:52
Israeli army reports drone infiltration into Israeli airspace, crashes near Ashkelon
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had detected the infiltration of a drone into Israeli airspace.
According to the statement, the drone entered the southern region and eventually crashed in an open area near Ashkelon.
The Israeli Army Radio reported that the drone was launched from Iraq.
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Drone
Ashkelon
Airspace
Next
Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth
US Defense Secretary and Israeli counterpart discuss de-escalation in Middle East
Previous
