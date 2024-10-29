Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states

Middle East News
2024-10-29 | 13:30
High views
Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states
Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states

The U.N. World Food Programmed called on Tuesday for immediate action to avert famine in the Gaza Strip, warning that the humanitarian crisis there could soon worsen amid what it said were severe restrictions on aid flows.

"Now, as the situation in northern Gaza continues to deteriorate, the likelihood of a larger group being impacted by famine will surely increase unless conditions on the ground improve," said WFP, the United Nations' food agency.

WFP said that it had approximately 94,000 tonnes of food standing by in Egypt and Jordan that could feed 1 million people for four months, but that could not bring it into Gaza because too few entry points were open and others were not safe enough.

Since Israel seized the Rafah crossing with Egypt in May - months after it began its offensive in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023 - all routes into Gaza have been controlled by Israel.

"Restrictions on humanitarian aid coming into Gaza are severe," WFP said, adding that only 5,000 tonnes had entered the Gaza Strip this month.

Other constraints that needed to be addressed to improve aid flows in Gaza include approval of trucks and truck drivers and delays at check points, it said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

World Food Programmed

Gaza Strip

Famine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
