The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that Washington supports Israel's right to strike legitimate Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.



The statement came in response to a question about Israel's recent airstrikes on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.



However, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a briefing that Israel must conduct such actions in a way that does not endanger civilian lives, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding civilian infrastructure and significant cultural heritage sites.



Reuters

