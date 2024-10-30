News
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli troop gatherings
Middle East News
2024-10-30 | 18:01
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli troop gatherings
In separate statements, Hezbollah announced that its fighters launched rocket barrages targeting gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the settlements of Qiryat Shemona, Liman, and Gesher HaZiv.
Middle East News
Israel
Hezbollah
Qiryat Shemona
Liman
Gesher HaZiv
Iran says missile production unaffected by Israeli attack
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in Haifa
Latest News
World News
01:17
North Korea leader says longest ICBM test 'appropriate military action' against enemies
World News
01:17
North Korea leader says longest ICBM test 'appropriate military action' against enemies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:10
Israeli airstrikes renewed on Jabalia refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:10
Israeli airstrikes renewed on Jabalia refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports
World News
18:46
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea: Report
World News
18:46
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea: Report
World News
18:16
At least 17 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor says
World News
18:16
At least 17 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor says
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
World News
15:19
US officials head to Middle East for talks, White House says
World News
15:19
US officials head to Middle East for talks, White House says
World News
14:59
White House: Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation
World News
14:59
White House: Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation
Middle East News
14:29
Hezbollah says fired rockets at military camp near Israel's Tel Aviv
Middle East News
14:29
Hezbollah says fired rockets at military camp near Israel's Tel Aviv
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
13:52
US State Department: Washington supports Israel's right to target legitimate Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:52
US State Department: Washington supports Israel's right to target legitimate Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:12
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
Lebanon News
09:12
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
Learn More