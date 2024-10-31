Iran summons German charge d'affaires in Tehran over Iranian consulates closure

2024-10-31 | 15:48
Iran summons German charge d&#39;affaires in Tehran over Iranian consulates closure
0min
Iran summons German charge d'affaires in Tehran over Iranian consulates closure

Iran summoned Thursday the charge d'affaires of the German embassy in Tehran to issue a protest after Berlin said it would close three Iranian consulates in Germany.

A foreign ministry statement condemned the move as an "irrational decision" that "cannot be justified," and said Germany's envoy was summoned to relay Iran's "strong protest."


