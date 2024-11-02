11 wounded in Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon

Rockets fired from Lebanon wounded 11 people in central Israel on Saturday, Israeli emergency services said, after one of them hit a house, as prospects for a ceasefire dimmed.



Fighting has escalated dramatically in recent weeks between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, and hopes that a U.S. push for a ceasefire has faded in recent days.



"We went out and saw dust, children screaming, women screaming and everyone went to the house that was struck," said Qasim Mohab, a resident of Tira, where the rocket hit. "We were able to evacuate and rescue those who were inside the house, and thank God we were blessed that there was no one killed."



Israel's ambulance service said that 11 people were hurt by shrapnel. Air raid sirens continued to sound in northern Israel as rocket fire from Lebanon continued, the military said.



On Friday, Lebanon's health ministry said 52 people were killed in Israeli strikes on more than a dozen towns in the Baalbek region, which has UNESCO-listed Roman ruins.



Reuters