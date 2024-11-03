Iran's president said Sunday a potential ceasefire between its allies and Israel "could affect the intensity" of Tehran's response to Israel's recent strikes on Iranian military sites.



"If they (the Israelis) reconsider their behaviour, accept a ceasefire and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response," Masoud Pezeshkian said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.



AFP