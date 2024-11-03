Iran's president says potential ceasefire 'could affect' response to Israel

2024-11-03 | 11:25
0min
Iran's president says potential ceasefire 'could affect' response to Israel

Iran's president said Sunday a potential ceasefire between its allies and Israel "could affect the intensity" of Tehran's response to Israel's recent strikes on Iranian military sites.

"If they (the Israelis) reconsider their behaviour, accept a ceasefire and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response," Masoud Pezeshkian said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ceasefire

Israel

Masoud Pezeshkian

