News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah says fired missiles at Israeli base in Haifa
Middle East News
2024-11-03 | 14:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah says fired missiles at Israeli base in Haifa
Hezbollah said on Sunday it launched a barrage of missiles at an Israeli military base in the northern coastal city of Haifa.
The group said in a statement that it had targeted "for the first time the technical base of Haifa, affiliated with the Israeli air force" with a barrage of missiles after it earlier claimed a drone attack on another military base south of the city.
AFP
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Missiles
Israel
Haifa
Next
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander criticizes US, accuses it of spreading conflict and instability
B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East, US military says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israel targets multiple areas in South Lebanon; Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israel targets multiple areas in South Lebanon; Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Haifa
0
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Israeli army detects and intercepts missiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay
0
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:46
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Middle East News
01:46
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
0
Middle East News
01:30
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
Middle East News
01:30
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
0
Middle East News
01:03
Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA
Middle East News
01:03
Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
2
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
6
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More