President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's unified national choice
Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 06:59
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's unified national choice
President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that negotiation remains Lebanon’s unified national choice to end the Israeli occupation in the south and its repercussions.
During his meeting with the UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, President Aoun emphasized the importance of activating the ceasefire mechanism monitoring committee, stressing that Lebanon seeks a peaceful resolution through dialogue, while Israel has yet to clarify its stance and continues its violations.
He called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories, allowing the Lebanese state to fully restore security and begin the process of reconstruction.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Negotiation
Lebanon
Unified
National
Choice
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
