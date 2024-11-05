Intense Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Al Qusayr echo in Lebanon's Hermel

Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 09:23
High views
Intense Israeli airstrikes on Syria&#39;s Al Qusayr echo in Lebanon&#39;s Hermel
Intense Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Al Qusayr echo in Lebanon's Hermel

Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian city of Al Qusayr, with the blasts loud enough to be heard across the border in Hermel, Lebanon.

