Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US
Middle East News
2024-11-06 | 01:21
Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US
Israeli Channel 12 reported that, according to estimates from Israel’s security agency, Iran may reconsider the nature of its planned attack in light of the ongoing crisis following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the escalating tensions with the United States.
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Attack
Yoav Gallant
Tensions
United States
