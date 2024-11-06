Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US

Middle East News
2024-11-06 | 01:21
High views
Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant's firing and tensions with US
Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US

Israeli Channel 12 reported that, according to estimates from Israel’s security agency, Iran may reconsider the nature of its planned attack in light of the ongoing crisis following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the escalating tensions with the United States.

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Attack

Yoav Gallant

Tensions

United States

Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections with appointments: Interior minister declares
LBCI Previous

