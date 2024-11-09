News
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
Middle East News
2024-11-09 | 16:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
The Israeli Channel 12 stated on Saturday that Israel is considering the possibility of a ceasefire on the northern front to avoid any United Nations Security Council resolution against it.
Middle East News
Israel
Ceasefire
United Nations
Security Council
Resolution
