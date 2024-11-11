Speaking at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman strongly advocated for ending the "illegal Israeli occupation" in Palestine and called for the implementation of a two-state solution.



He emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to preserving Lebanon's full sovereignty, condemning recent military actions targeting Lebanese territory and reaffirming support for its independence.



"The intensification of Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people obstructs peace efforts," the Crown Prince stated, expressing Saudi Arabia's deep concern over what he described as "genocide" against the Palestinian people.



He reiterated the kingdom's outright condemnation of the ongoing military operations against Lebanon, as well as recent attacks on Iranian territory.



The Crown Prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's long-standing position on the Palestinian cause, calling for a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



He also urged continued collaborative efforts among Arab and Islamic nations to achieve this goal and ensure a peaceful and stable region.