Iran says 'world waiting' for Trump government to stop Gaza, Lebanon wars

"The world is waiting" for Donald Trump's incoming U.S. government to "immediately" end Israel's wars with Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref told a summit of Arab and Islamic countries on Monday.



"The American government is the main supporter of the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel), and the world is waiting for the promise of the new government of this country to immediately stop the war against the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon," Aref told the joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.



AFP