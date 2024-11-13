Erdogan still hopes to meet Assad to restore relations with Syria

2024-11-13 | 06:34
Erdogan still hopes to meet Assad to restore relations with Syria
Erdogan still hopes to meet Assad to restore relations with Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he still hopes to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to restore relations between the two countries. 

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane returning from Azerbaijan, Erdogan was quoted by CNN Turk as saying, "Restoring relations with Bashar al-Assad will calm regional tensions, as I hope."

Reuters

