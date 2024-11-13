Erdogan hopes for new US approach following Trump’s “troubling” messages on Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will adopt a different approach toward the Middle East during his term.

However, he noted that some of Trump’s recent statements are troubling.



Speaking to reporters aboard his flight back from Baku, Azerbaijan, Erdogan said on Wednesday, “It seems too early for me to comment on this issue.”



He added, “We hope Trump will take very different steps regarding the region during his term because the messages given occasionally concern us.”



