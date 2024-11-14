Syria state media says Israel strike hits Damascus

2024-11-14 | 07:56
Syria state media says Israel strike hits Damascus
Syria state media says Israel strike hits Damascus

Syrian official media said an "Israeli aggression" on Thursday hit the Mazzeh district of Damascus, home to embassies, security headquarters, and United Nations offices, which was targeted in other recent strikes blamed on Israel.

The official SANA news agency reported "initial information about an Israeli aggression targeting the Mazzeh area in Damascus," and published video footage of smoke covering a street.

Middle East News

Syria

Damascus

Israel

Strike

