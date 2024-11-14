Iran's president willing to resolve nuclear 'ambiguities': Office

Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 09:08
High views
Iran's president willing to resolve nuclear 'ambiguities': Office
Iran's president willing to resolve nuclear 'ambiguities': Office

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday told the visiting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog that Iran was willing to resolve "ambiguities and doubts" about its atomic program, his office said.

"As we have repeatedly proven our goodwill, we announce our readiness to cooperate and converge with this international organization to resolve the alleged ambiguities and doubts about the peaceful nuclear activity of our country," Pezeshkian said in a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Tehran.


Middle East News

Iran

President

Nuclear

Ambiguities

