President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday told the visiting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog that Iran was willing to resolve "ambiguities and doubts" about its atomic program, his office said.



"As we have repeatedly proven our goodwill, we announce our readiness to cooperate and converge with this international organization to resolve the alleged ambiguities and doubts about the peaceful nuclear activity of our country," Pezeshkian said in a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Tehran.





AFP