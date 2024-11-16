Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israeli strike on Syria

2024-11-16 | 06:57
Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israeli strike on Syria

Two senior Islamic Jihad figures were killed in an Israeli strike on Syria on Thursday, a source from the Palestinian group said, which has fought against Israel in Gaza alongside Hamas.

The source told AFP on Saturday that Abdel Aziz Minawi, a member of Islamic Jihad's political bureau, and the group's foreign relations chief Rasmi Abu Issa were killed in the strike on Qudsaya, in the Damascus area.


