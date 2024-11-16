News
Rockets fired from Lebanon cause power outages in Haifa: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-11-16 | 13:14
Rockets fired from Lebanon cause power outages in Haifa: Israeli media
Israeli media reported that eight rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Haifa and its surrounding areas, causing significant damage and disruptions.
According to Israel's Channel 14, several buildings and vehicles in the Carmel region of Haifa sustained heavy damage.
The Israeli Army Radio confirmed that one of the rockets landed in the Carmel area, sparking a fire, though no human casualties have been reported so far.
The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom stated that the rocket attacks also resulted in power outages across parts of Haifa, compounding the impact on the city's infrastructure.
