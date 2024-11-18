Turkish source denies reports of Hamas office relocating to Turkey

A Turkish diplomatic source stated on Monday that reports claiming the relocation of the Hamas office to Turkey do not reflect reality, adding that members of the movement visit the country from time to time.



Last week, Doha announced that it had informed both Hamas and Israel that it would suspend its mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and securing the release of hostages until both sides demonstrate seriousness and genuine willingness to resume talks.



Doha also dismissed media reports suggesting that it had asked Hamas to leave Qatar as inaccurate.



Turkey, which strongly criticizes Israel for its military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Political leaders from Hamas frequently visit Turkey.



