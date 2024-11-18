Turkish source denies reports of Hamas office relocating to Turkey

Middle East News
2024-11-18 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish source denies reports of Hamas office relocating to Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish source denies reports of Hamas office relocating to Turkey

A Turkish diplomatic source stated on Monday that reports claiming the relocation of the Hamas office to Turkey do not reflect reality, adding that members of the movement visit the country from time to time.

Last week, Doha announced that it had informed both Hamas and Israel that it would suspend its mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and securing the release of hostages until both sides demonstrate seriousness and genuine willingness to resume talks. 

Doha also dismissed media reports suggesting that it had asked Hamas to leave Qatar as inaccurate.

Turkey, which strongly criticizes Israel for its military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Political leaders from Hamas frequently visit Turkey.

Reuters

Middle East News

Hamas

Relocation

Turkey

False

LBCI Next
UKMTO: Vessel reports missile hitting sea nearby, off Yemen’s Aden
Around 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon says Israeli army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-13

Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hamas mourns death of Hezbollah Media Official Mohammad Afif, condemns Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14

Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24

Netanyahu increases reward for hostage surrender to 5 million shekels: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17

'No plan B' to aid Palestinian refugees: UNRWA chief

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

EU widens sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

UNRWA says large Gaza food convoy violently looted

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Abi Ramia meets PM Mikati: Ceasefire agreement within reach if Israel avoids evasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More