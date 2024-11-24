Air raid sirens sound in central, northern Israel, army reports

2024-11-24 | 06:40
Air raid sirens sound in central, northern Israel, army reports

Air raid sirens were activated in several areas of central and northern Israel on Sunday, the army said, adding that it had intercepted projectiles fired from Lebanon.

The sirens sounded in "a number of areas in central Israel" and in different parts of the country's north, the military said. It added in two separate statements that 18 projectiles crossed from Lebanon towards central Israel, while around 30 projectiles were "identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory" in the north. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, the army added.

AFP

