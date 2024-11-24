Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday

Iran said on Sunday that it would hold nuclear talks in the coming days with the three European countries that initiated a censure resolution against the Islamic Republic recently adopted by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced the meeting on Friday of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to discuss a range of topics, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear Talk

France

Germany

UK

LBCI Next
Netanyahu to hold security consultations on reaching an agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
Iranian Minister of Economy to visit Saudi Arabia for World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's ballistic missile transfers to Russia, vow new sanctions

LBCI
World News
14:11

US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31

France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories

LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany to meet Friday: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Israel names Netanyahu's ally Yechiel Leiter as US ambassador

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Netanyahu says will 'use all means' to deal with killers of Israeli rabbi in UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

International humanitarian and medical aid arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite disruption

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police

LBCI
World News
2024-09-14

At least four die in Romania floods

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More