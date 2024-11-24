News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday
Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday
Iran said on Sunday that it would hold nuclear talks in the coming days with the three European countries that initiated a censure resolution against the Islamic Republic recently adopted by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced the meeting on Friday of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to discuss a range of topics, including the Iranian nuclear issue.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Nuclear Talk
France
Germany
UK
Next
Netanyahu to hold security consultations on reaching an agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
Iranian Minister of Economy to visit Saudi Arabia for World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-10
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's ballistic missile transfers to Russia, vow new sanctions
World News
2024-09-10
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's ballistic missile transfers to Russia, vow new sanctions
0
World News
14:11
US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan
World News
14:11
US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31
France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31
France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories
0
World News
2024-10-16
Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany to meet Friday: White House
World News
2024-10-16
Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany to meet Friday: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:30
Israel names Netanyahu's ally Yechiel Leiter as US ambassador
Middle East News
09:30
Israel names Netanyahu's ally Yechiel Leiter as US ambassador
0
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
0
Middle East News
08:01
Netanyahu says will 'use all means' to deal with killers of Israeli rabbi in UAE
Middle East News
08:01
Netanyahu says will 'use all means' to deal with killers of Israeli rabbi in UAE
0
Lebanon News
08:00
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
Lebanon News
08:00
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
International humanitarian and medical aid arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
International humanitarian and medical aid arrives in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite disruption
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite disruption
0
World News
2024-07-15
Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police
World News
2024-07-15
Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police
0
World News
2024-09-14
At least four die in Romania floods
World News
2024-09-14
At least four die in Romania floods
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
3
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
6
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
7
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More