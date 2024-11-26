News
Hezbollah says launched drones at 'sensitive military targets' in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 18:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah says launched drones at 'sensitive military targets' in Tel Aviv
Hezbollah said it launched drones at "sensitive military targets" in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, after deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut and as news of a ceasefire deal was announced.
"In response to the targeting of the capital Beirut and the massacres committed by the Israeli enemy against civilians," Hezbollah launched "drones at a group of sensitive military targets in the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs," the group said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Tel Aviv
