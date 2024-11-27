Iran welcomes end of Israeli aggression in Lebanon

2024-11-26 | 23:13
Iran welcomes end of Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Iran welcomes end of Israeli aggression in Lebanon

Iran on Wednesday welcomed the end of Israel's aggression in Lebanon after a ceasefire deal came into force between Israel and Hezbollah, an armed group backed financially and militarily by Tehran.

"Welcoming the news" of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement, stressing Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation, and resistance."

