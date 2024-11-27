Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor

The death toll rose to 57 in clashes sparked by a surprise jihadist attack on the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo on Wednesday, a war monitor said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it documented the killing of "26 members of (jihadist group) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions", as well as "31 members of the regime forces", updating an earlier total of 35 dead.

AFP