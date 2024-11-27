Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor

Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 11:24
High views
Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor
Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor

The death toll rose to 57 in clashes sparked by a surprise jihadist attack on the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it documented the killing of "26 members of (jihadist group) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions", as well as "31 members of the regime forces", updating an earlier total of 35 dead.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Aleppo

Syrian Observatory of Human Rights

