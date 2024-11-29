UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days

2024-11-29 | 07:00
UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days

David Carden, the U.N.'s Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, told Reuters on Friday that the fighting in northwest Syria over the past three days has resulted in the deaths of 27 civilians, including eight children.

Reuters

