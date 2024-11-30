Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive

Middle East News
2024-11-30 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive

Syria's military announced Saturday a "temporary troop withdrawal" in Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against what it called terrorists.

The military said the withdrawal was part of a regrouping effort ahead of the arrival of reinforcements to launch the counterattack.

The military also added that dozens of soldiers had been killed or injured in fierce battles with insurgents in Aleppo and Idlib over the past few days.


Reuters 

Middle East News

Syria

Military

Aleppo

Troop

Withdrawal

Counteroffensive

LBCI Next
Syrian opposition forces say all of Idlib province under their control: Reuters
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-03

Israeli troops recently detained Iranian operative in Syria, Israel's military claims

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
02:26

Syria war monitor says rebels control 'most of' Aleppo city

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

Syrian opposition forces say all of Idlib province under their control: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

IRGC chief: Militants in Syria operate under Israeli command

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Lebanon's Mikati urges UK support for UNIFIL, highlights need for immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

US envoy Amos Hochstein to head to Beirut shortly, Axios reporter confirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Hezbollah: Israel will face retribution and bears full responsibility for 'criminal explosions'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More