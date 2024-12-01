News
Syria fighting has 'serious implications' for regional security, says UN envoy
Middle East News
2024-12-01 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria fighting has 'serious implications' for regional security, says UN envoy
The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, warned on Sunday that the ongoing fighting in the country "has serious consequences for regional and international peace."
In a statement, Pedersen said, "What we are witnessing today in Syria is a clear indicator of a collective failure to implement what has been necessary for years: a genuine political process to enact U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254," adopted in 2015.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Fighting
United Nations
Envoy
