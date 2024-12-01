Netanyahu says Israel closely monitoring developments in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that Israel is closely monitoring developments in Syria.



"We are constantly observing the events in Syria. We are determined to defend Israel's vital interests and preserve the achievements of the war," Netanyahu said during a visit to newly enlisted soldiers at a military base in central Israel.



Meanwhile, opposition fighters advanced into the Syrian city of Aleppo, east of Idlib province, on Friday evening, forcing the Syrian army to redeploy in what has become the most significant challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in years.



Reuters