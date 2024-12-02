China says supports Syria in efforts to restore 'stability'

Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 03:42
High views
China says supports Syria in efforts to restore &#39;stability&#39;
China says supports Syria in efforts to restore 'stability'

China on Monday said it "supports Syria's efforts to maintain national security and stability" after a shock rebel offensive saw government forces lose control of Aleppo.

"China is willing to make positive efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Syria," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

China

Support

Syria

Stability

