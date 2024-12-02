Kurdish forces begin withdrawal from northeast Aleppo, sources say

Two sources from the Syrian opposition, along with a local resident, reported on Monday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), primarily composed of Kurdish fighters, have begun withdrawing from areas under their control in the northeastern sector of Aleppo.



This move is part of an agreement with opposition forces.



The sources stated that the withdrawal from neighborhoods such as Sheikh Maqsoud, Bustan al Basha, and other areas in the city will allow civilians to relocate to Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria.



Reuters