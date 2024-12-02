War monitor says death toll in Syria fighting rises to 514

Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 11:32
High views
War monitor says death toll in Syria fighting rises to 514
War monitor says death toll in Syria fighting rises to 514

A monitor of Syria's war said the death toll in days of fighting in the country's north since Islamist-led rebel launched a major offensive has risen to 514 people, including 92 civilians.

"The death toll... has reached 514," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among them were 268 fighters from Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied rebel factions, 154 soldiers and pro-government fighters, and 92 civilians.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times
