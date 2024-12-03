News
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Iran says ready to study any Syrian request for troops
Middle East News
2024-12-03 | 11:52
Iran says ready to study any Syrian request for troops
Iran will consider any request from its Syrian ally for troops to help tackle a sweeping rebel offensive in the north, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday.
"If the Syrian government asks us to send forces to Syria, we will study their request," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an excerpt from an interview published on his official Telegam channel.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Ready
Syrian
Request
Troops
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
0
Middle East News
12:16
Putin tells Erdogan of need for 'speedy' end to Syria rebel offensive
Middle East News
12:16
Putin tells Erdogan of need for 'speedy' end to Syria rebel offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03
At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03
At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say
0
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-11-11
Erdogan says Turkey implemented new trade restrictions on Israel, calls on its isolation
Middle East News
2024-11-11
Erdogan says Turkey implemented new trade restrictions on Israel, calls on its isolation
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
2
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
3
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
4
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
5
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties
7
Middle East News
09:46
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
Middle East News
09:46
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
8
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
