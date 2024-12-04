Israeli army returns bodies of infiltrators from Jordan after Dead Sea attack

2024-12-04 | 01:46
Israeli army returns bodies of infiltrators from Jordan after Dead Sea attack
Israeli army returns bodies of infiltrators from Jordan after Dead Sea attack

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it had returned the bodies of two individuals who infiltrated Jordan and carried out an attack targeting Israeli forces south of the Dead Sea on October 18, 2024.

According to the statement, the decision to return the bodies was made following directives from the political leadership.

