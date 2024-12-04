U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a NATO meeting on Wednesday that the recent advances made by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham forces in Syria demonstrate the fragmentation of President Bashar al-Assad's supporters, Russia and Iran.



Blinken added that Assad's refusal to engage in any meaningful way in a process to resolve the political crisis in the country has also paved the way for the attack by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.



Reuters