Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria

2024-12-06 | 06:24
Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday that Iran plans to send missiles and drones and increase the number of its military advisors in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against opposition forces.

The official, who requested anonymity, stated, "It is likely that Tehran will need to send military equipment, missiles, and drones to Syria... Tehran has taken all necessary steps to increase the number of its military advisors in Syria and deploy forces."

He added, "Currently, Tehran is providing intelligence support and satellite-related assistance to Syria."

Reuters

