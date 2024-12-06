Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry

A war monitor said Syrian government troops pulled out of the central city of Homs on Friday in the face of an Islamist-led rebel offensive, but the defense ministry denied the report.



"Syrian soldiers have withdrawn from Homs city towards its outskirts," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor. The ministry later said, "There is no truth to news... about the army withdrawing from Homs."



AFP