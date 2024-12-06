News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
A war monitor said Syrian government troops pulled out of the central city of Homs on Friday in the face of an Islamist-led rebel offensive, but the defense ministry denied the report.
"Syrian soldiers have withdrawn from Homs city towards its outskirts," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor. The ministry later said, "There is no truth to news... about the army withdrawing from Homs."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Monitor
Homs
Troops
Defense Ministry
Next
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:31
Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor
Middle East News
09:31
Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor
0
Middle East News
02:51
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Middle East News
02:51
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
0
Middle East News
09:59
UKMTO evacuates crew from ship posing danger to Red Sea navigation
Middle East News
09:59
UKMTO evacuates crew from ship posing danger to Red Sea navigation
0
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
0
Middle East News
09:31
Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor
Middle East News
09:31
Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
0
Middle East News
2024-11-28
Syria war monitor says more than 130 dead in army-jihadist clashes in north
Middle East News
2024-11-28
Syria war monitor says more than 130 dead in army-jihadist clashes in north
0
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-22
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-22
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
5
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
6
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More