Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry

Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry

A war monitor said Syrian government troops pulled out of the central city of Homs on Friday in the face of an Islamist-led rebel offensive, but the defense ministry denied the report.

"Syrian soldiers have withdrawn from Homs city towards its outskirts," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor. The ministry later said, "There is no truth to news... about the army withdrawing from Homs."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Monitor

Homs

Troops

Defense Ministry

LBCI Next
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
02:51

Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-04

Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:16

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
09:59

UKMTO evacuates crew from ship posing danger to Red Sea navigation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-28

Syria war monitor says more than 130 dead in army-jihadist clashes in north

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-09

Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More