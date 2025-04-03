News
Netanyahu's Hungary visit 'bad day' for international law: German FM
World News
03-04-2025 | 07:21
Netanyahu's Hungary visit 'bad day' for international law: German FM
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday decried the visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary despite an ICC arrest warrant.
"This is a bad day for international criminal law," Baerbock said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
AFP
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hungary
ICC
Arrest Warrant
Germany
