After delays, Judge Bitar questions ex-interior minister in Beirut blast probe – will more summons follow?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk described his session with judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar as “to the point and useful.”



Following multiple lawsuits aimed at recusing Bitar or transferring the case, Machnouk finally appeared before the judge.



Although in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday through his attorney, Naoum Farah, Machnouk argued that jurisdiction over actions related to his official duties belongs to the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers, he was questioned for nearly an hour and a half.



Machnouk said his appearance did not contradict his adherence to the constitutional article concerning the prosecution of presidents and ministers.



He explained after the session that he attended as a citizen of Beirut and that a major reason for appearing was to show respect for the families of the victims and the wounded, who might otherwise believe his absence was directed at them rather than a stance based on constitutional principles.



Farah said the law governing the Judicial Council — which issues final, non-appealable rulings — should be updated to ensure fair trials.



Regarding the substance of the investigation, Machnouk said it focused mainly on a letter he received in 2014 from General Security concerning the Rhosus ship, which was carrying ammonium nitrate.



Sources familiar with the matter said Machnouk explained that the letter, marked “top secret” and lacking an official General Security header, mentioned only briefly that the cargo included several tons of highly dangerous nitrate. It did not reference the 2,750 tons later confirmed.



The letter also stated that the ship was expected to enter Lebanese waters via transit.



Since General Security, which falls under the Interior Ministry, is responsible for individuals, the letter focused on the difficult conditions of the ship’s crew, who were stranded at sea.



In his statement, Machnouk also noted that from May 2014 to February 2019, the nitrate issue was never raised in either the Higher Defense Council or the Central Security Council.



Machnouk’s attorney argued that his client was more of a figurative witness than a suspect, as there is no legal link between him and the case, and the interior minister has no authority over docked or transiting ships.



With Machnouk’s hearing now complete, Bitar is set to question former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and former Minister Ghazi Zaiter, both accused in the case.



After completing hearings with political figures, Bitar is expected to move on to four judges.



Bitar has already filed charges against officers from State Security, General Security, and the Lebanese Army.