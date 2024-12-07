Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday he hopes neighboring Syria "finds peace" as rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad closed in on the capital, Damascus.



"Our wish is for our neighbor, Syria, to find the peace and tranquility it has been dreaming of for 13 years," said Erdogan, a key player in the region, adding that Syria "is tired of war, blood and tears."



AFP