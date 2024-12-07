Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post

2024-12-07
Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post
Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post

Iran started withdrawing some of its military commanders from Syria, the Washington Post said in a report, citing an Iraqi official and a regional diplomat.

The newspaper further reported that Iran's Embassy in Damascus "remains operational," according to the Iraqi official. 

Meanwhile, the regional diplomat stated, "Most of the military personnel who have left Syria did so by air from the airport in Damascus."
 

