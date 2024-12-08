Pentagon official says US will remain present in eastern Syria

Daniel Shapiro, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, said at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday that the United States will remain present in eastern Syria and will take the necessary steps to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.



In comments made hours after Syrian opposition fighters announced the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime, Shapiro called on all parties to protect civilians, especially minorities, and adhere to international standards.



Reuters