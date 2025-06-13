The Israeli military said it hit the underground uranium enrichment centrifuges at Iran's vast Natanz facility as part of the wave of strikes it carried out on Friday.



"The underground area of the site was damaged. This area contains a multi-story enrichment hall with centrifuges, electrical rooms, and additional supporting infrastructure," the military said in a statement.



"In addition, critical infrastructure enabling the site's continuous operation and the Iranian regime's ongoing efforts to obtain nuclear weapons were targeted," it added.



AFP