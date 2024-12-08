Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus

2024-12-08 | 08:51
Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus
Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus

Syria's rebels said Sunday the leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, arrived in Damascus, hours after fighters took the capital and said they ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Identifying him by his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, the statement on Telegram said he had "knelt down" on the ground after arriving in the Syrian capital. A video showed him kneeling in a field and bringing his head to the ground.


AFP

