Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus

Syria's rebels said Sunday the leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, arrived in Damascus, hours after fighters took the capital and said they ousted President Bashar al-Assad.



Identifying him by his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, the statement on Telegram said he had "knelt down" on the ground after arriving in the Syrian capital. A video showed him kneeling in a field and bringing his head to the ground.





AFP