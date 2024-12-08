Syria rebels say Damascus under curfew until 5:00 am Monday

Syrian rebels announced a curfew in Damascus on Sunday until the following morning, after seizing the capital from the government following a lightning offensive launched last week.



The rebel factions' joint operations room, headed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, "announces a curfew in the city of Damascus starting from 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) until 5:00 am (0200 GMT)" on Monday, it said in a statement on Telegram.





AFP