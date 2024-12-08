910 killed, including 138 civilians, since Syria rebel offensive: Monitor

More than 900 people including 138 civilians have been killed since Syrian rebels launched a major offensive 11 days ago, culminating in their control of Damascus, a war monitor said Sunday.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it "documented, since the launch of the... (rebel) operation on November 27, 910 people killed." The toll includes 138 civilians, 380 Syrian troops and allied fighters, and 392 rebels.





AFP