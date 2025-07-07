News
Israel claims to apprehend members of Iran-backed cell in Syria
Middle East News
07-07-2025 | 06:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel claims to apprehend members of Iran-backed cell in Syria
Israel's military said Monday it had apprehended members of an Iran-backed cell in southern Syria, the second such operation it has announced in the past week.
Since the December overthrow of Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes primarily on military sites and carried out cross-border ground raids.
In a statement, the military said troops "completed an overnight operation to apprehend a cell that was operated by the Iranian Quds Force in the Tel Kudna area of southern Syria."
"For the second time in the past week... troops completed a targeted overnight operation and apprehended several operatives who posed a threat in the area," the statement added.
There was no immediate official Syrian confirmation of the raid.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Israeli forces raided early Monday a village in the Quneitra countryside of southern Syria and "carried out searches targeting several homes, which ended with the arrest of two brothers."
On Wednesday, Israel's military said its forces had apprehended members of an Iranian-backed cell in southern Syria and seized weapons.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Iran
Quds Force
Next
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
Previous
