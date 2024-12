The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, wrote in a post on his X account that a hostile drone, which appears to have infiltrated Israeli airspace from Yemen, struck a civilian area in the city of Yavne.



"A hostile drone entered Israeli airspace from Yemen and struck a civilian area in Yavne," Adraee stated.



"At this time, there have been no reports of injuries," Adraee added. "No alerts were activated during the incident," he continued.



"All details of the incident are currently under investigation," Adraee concluded.

